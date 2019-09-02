Select Equity Group LP Trimmed Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $140.16 Billion as Market Value Rose; F5 Networks (FFIV) Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trimmed Position by $1.79 Million

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 48.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 512,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 550,889 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.79B, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.17M shares traded or 48.39% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 11,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 50,695 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, down from 62,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.73. About 551,264 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV)

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $115.46 million for 16.17 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Voloridge Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 36,616 shares. Moreover, Pictet And Cie (Europe) has 0.07% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). The Nebraska-based Bridges Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.43% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Int Gp invested in 0.01% or 20,732 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 20,919 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.08% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 8,590 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 13,301 shares. Pggm invested in 0.21% or 260,401 shares. Omers Administration invested in 0.02% or 9,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.03% or 106,796 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Swedbank invested in 0.67% or 892,194 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 10,449 shares to 22,922 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 13,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11B for 24.92 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 2% or 55,412 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.37% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Stralem And Company stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kj Harrison & Prns Inc reported 13,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 418,945 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 0.04% or 4,000 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 75,647 shares. 1,235 are owned by Tiemann Investment Limited. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 35,767 shares. 2,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Highland Mngmt Limited has 37,235 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 6,175 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc has 14,791 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Plc reported 2.45 million shares.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.54M shares to 6.68 million shares, valued at $401.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 468,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).