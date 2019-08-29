Select Equity Group LP Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Has Lowered by $46.34 Billion; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Market Valuation Rose, Lincoln Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $125.34. About 1.75M shares traded or 10.28% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property; 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL DECLARES AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – lndy500 Car Racer JR Hildebrand is a Brand Ambassador for XYO Network; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Certain Fiji Assets to Fiji National Provident Fund

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 727,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 3.51 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.43B, down from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 830,896 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.14% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Davenport Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Jennison Associate Ltd Co invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Sei Invests invested in 163,439 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 6,612 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.18% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 856,244 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 26,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory invested in 3,618 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 0% or 706 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 32,291 shares. Covington Capital stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Patten Grp has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Da Davidson And has 7,103 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Extended Stay (STAY) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marriott International Inc (New) (MAR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Marriott International To Eliminate Single-Use Shower Toiletry Bottles From Properties Worldwide, Expanding Successful 2018 Initiative – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agriculture Operations Outlook: Tariffs to Mar Organic Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Mngmt Lp stated it has 4,034 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Torray Ltd Liability Com holds 2.23% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 332,044 shares. Adage Partners Group Lc has invested 0.12% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 29,989 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding. Artisan Ptnrs Lp has 28,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 136 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc. Moreover, Argent Trust has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4,758 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc reported 440 shares. Stephens Ar holds 6,153 shares. Pitcairn Communications reported 5,570 shares. 113,653 were reported by Palisade Capital Ltd Nj. Impact Advsr Limited Liability holds 56,718 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Maverick Cap holds 2.23M shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. 563,768 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc. Atria Invs reported 5,193 shares.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index: July performance 0.42%; Capital Movement Index: August net flows advance 0.38% – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SS&C announces $500M common stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: SSNC,RNG,IT – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Plunged 17.8% in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.