Select Equity Group LP Stake in Markel (MKL) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Continues to Hold Stake in Regency Centers (REG)

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 60.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 5,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 3,332 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32B, down from 8,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1113.93. About 108,805 shares traded or 156.74% up from the average. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 114,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.73M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 700,827 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $191,502 activity. 100 Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares with value of $105,535 were sold by MARKEL STEVEN A. Lewis Lemuel E also bought $101,300 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares.

