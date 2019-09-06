Select Equity Group LP Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Has Raised as Share Value Rose; Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Shareholder Financial Architects Has Lowered Holding by $856,072 as Share Value Rose

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) by 96.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 15,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34,000, down from 15,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 48,502 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 55.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 4.85M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.58 billion, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 5.18 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Unit Objects to Gibson Brands Financing; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS BUILDING RISK ANALYTICS AS PART OF INSURANCE PUSH; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN COMMENTS AT ALLIANCE BERNSTEIN CONF; 16/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Crowned Prince (Video); 09/05/2018 – Blackstone to Target About $4.5 Billion for Global Energy Deals; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Raises Bet on Warehouses With Growth of E-Commerce; 06/03/2018 – HELICAL PLC HLCL.L – HELICAL PLC ANNOUNCES THAT IS HAS EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO SELL MAGNUS PORTFOLIO OF 20 LOGISTICS ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND M7 REAL ESTATE FOR £150M; 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST UNITHLDRS OK BLACKSTONE DEAL; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – BLACKSTONE’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE, MINORITY EQUITY STAKE IN ROCKPOINT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Management invested 0.91% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Archon Prtnrs holds 1.4% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 190,000 shares. Fosun Ltd has 0.1% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.36% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 245,000 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Lc reported 498,277 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Advsrs LP accumulated 0.05% or 100,600 shares. Griffin Asset has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Northeast Inv accumulated 71,435 shares. Paw stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Community Bancorp Na holds 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 100 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0% or 17,234 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 7.80M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 19,236 shares.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 88,619 shares to 3.23 million shares, valued at $324.84 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 585,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.63M shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.72 million for 21.28 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 18,599 shares to 19,899 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).