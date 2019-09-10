Select Equity Group LP Raised Holding in Cdw (CDW) as Share Value Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Holder Coatue Management Has Decreased by $406.83 Million Its Stake

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 367,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 4.48 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431.62 billion, up from 4.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $112.49. About 384,936 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 41.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $568.04 million, down from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.85. About 6.68 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated has 373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Kbc Gp Nv holds 119,531 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 476,750 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 37,682 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 60,624 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Horizon Svcs Limited Liability invested in 0.94% or 14,337 shares. Madison Investment Holding holds 1.55% or 878,483 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 77,214 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Inc Ny owns 453,724 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,304 shares to 34,760 shares, valued at $40.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 43,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,790 shares, and cut its stake in Welbilt Inc (Call).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.15B for 35.83 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.