Select Equity Group LP Lifted Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $1.01 Billion; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Continues to Hold Holding in Pentair Plc (PNR)

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 4,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 101,061 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.24B, up from 97,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 574,967 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 100,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 471,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 370,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 1.32 million shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR AUTHORIZED IT TO BUYBACK UP TO $750M OF SHRS; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR BOARD OKS SEPARATION OF NVENT; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR TARGETS SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4% PER YEAR; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 EPS of $1.38-$1.48; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Adj EPS 88c

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 512,044 shares to 550,889 shares, valued at $150.79B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 49,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,087 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Utah Retirement holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 50,092 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Company has 160 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 34,117 shares. Mariner Limited Liability reported 203,154 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Goelzer Inv owns 1,280 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 2.27% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Axa, France-based fund reported 491,672 shares. Coho Prtn has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tradition Capital Llc has invested 0.47% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dodge & Cox reported 5,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 52 shares. Da Davidson & stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 4.23% or 210,529 shares. State Street Corp owns 0.22% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 11.44M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 17,244 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 22,432 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 82 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Manchester Capital Management Lc, Vermont-based fund reported 12,486 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated has 58 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 84 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.02% or 1.98 million shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 197,924 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. M&T Bank & Trust Corp, a New York-based fund reported 26,068 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 56 shares. Synovus Finance owns 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 922,541 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management invested in 46,614 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5,134 shares to 153,228 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,306 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

