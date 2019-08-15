Select Equity Group LP Lifted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding; Dividend & Income Fund (DNI) Sentiment Is 1

Select Equity Group Lp increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 4.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Select Equity Group Lp acquired 4,057 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Select Equity Group Lp holds 101,061 shares with $25.24B value, up from 97,004 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $66.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $246.26. About 874,100 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Dividend & Income Fund (DNI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 13 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 13 decreased and sold stakes in Dividend & Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now have: 3.97 million shares, down from 4.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dividend & Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $32,491 activity.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Dividend and Income Fund for 460,382 shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 397,817 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.36% invested in the company for 334,370 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.33% in the stock. Highland Capital Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 230,968 shares.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. The company has market cap of $136.01 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 27,444 shares traded. Dividend and Income Fund (DNI) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Select Equity Group Lp decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 27,504 shares to 14,765 valued at $4.17 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 952,607 shares and now owns 5.06 million shares. Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 10.25% above currents $246.26 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.