Select Equity Group LP Increases Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX); Independent Franchise Partners Llp Holding in News New (NWS) Boosted as Share Value Declined

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 4,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 101,061 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.24B, up from 97,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $251.38. About 480,000 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.49 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.58 million, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 701,855 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 27.82% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 438,768 shares to 4.75M shares, valued at $192.08B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 13,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,100 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,578 shares to 6.92M shares, valued at $816.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 970,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,053 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).