Select Equity Group LP Increased Its Colfax (CFX) Stake by $20.06 Billion as Shares Declined; Twele Capital Management Holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Has Decreased by $3.86 Million

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 675,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.21B, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 831,899 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX)

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 345,076 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L, worth $80,515.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72M and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 16,459 shares to 139,784 shares, valued at $36.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 754,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 44,582 shares. Zwj Counsel has invested 0.8% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Twele Capital Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd accumulated 194,410 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx reported 25,713 shares stake. Sit Inv Associate stated it has 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Homrich Berg holds 0.01% or 15,400 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Llc accumulated 21,970 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 5,753 shares. 24,850 are held by Bard Assocs Incorporated. Northern Trust Corp reported 14,182 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement has 39,025 shares.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.70M shares to 774,500 shares, valued at $91.34B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 21,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,939 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).