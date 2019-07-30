Select Equity Group LP Has Upped Its Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by $92.67 Billion as Share Value Rose; Wolverine Asset Management Lowered Position in Dominion Energy (Call) (D) as Share Price Rose

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.68 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.66 billion, up from 5.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $68.88. About 646,701 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Stanley Bergman Addresses Western University of Health Sciences Dental, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Graduates; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (D) by 83.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 3.90 million shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 90,997 shares to 680,480 shares, valued at $137.53B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 5,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,332 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 45,977 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0.13% or 28,011 shares. 90,680 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 734,501 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 12,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 230,957 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 44,808 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pacific Global Investment holds 8,928 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.1% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 1,819 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 171,889 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr has invested 0.38% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Fifth Third Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Kistler has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Cove Street Lc holds 1.04% or 140,800 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 341,022 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Luminus Management Limited Liability stated it has 3.09% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cadence Bancshares Na holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,500 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp has 5,162 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 152,626 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 23,863 shares. Eastern Financial Bank reported 43,741 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 112,631 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,578 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Company invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 20,836 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 70,976 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 3,290 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 12.79% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $601.77 million for 25.01 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.82% negative EPS growth.

