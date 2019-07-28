Select Equity Group LP Has Upped Its Envestnet (ENV) Holding by $3.48 Billion; Shares Rose; Facebook (FB) Holder Luxor Capital Group LP Cut Stake

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 26,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – Users are getting the message that information they post on Facebook can be used in ways they did not intend, and usage is starting to decline; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s new virtual reality headset, Oculus Go, is finally debuting; 20/03/2018 – Real Deal LA: Facebook in advanced talks for Brickyard in Playa Vista; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 02/05/2018 – City A.M.: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 01/05/2018 – Facebook smart speakers may come to international markets first, will include ‘M’ smart assistant; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will let users opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: CLEARLY FB WAS VERY LATE TO RESPOND; 06/04/2018 – Facebook announces new transparency rules for ads and pages; 27/03/2018 – Facebook accused of breaking New Zealand privacy law

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 53,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 736,721 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.17 billion, up from 683,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 223,808 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Rev $811M-$821M; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet l Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,429 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Ltd Liability Co has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 57,012 shares. New York-based Taurus Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Klingenstein Fields Lc invested in 146,098 shares. Destination Wealth holds 4,538 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers, California-based fund reported 17,581 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.89% or 67,578 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 30.96M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 880,796 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com holds 0.75% or 55,070 shares in its portfolio. Courage Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 3.55% or 24,800 shares. Korea holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.79M shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Com has 8,750 shares.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 494,618 shares to 2.99M shares, valued at $93.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 51,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $174,918 activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Mayer Joshua sold $143,880.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,948 shares to 93,335 shares, valued at $15.56B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 13,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,100 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).