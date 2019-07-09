Select Equity Group LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Meredith (MDP) by $50.53 Billion; Jackson Square Partners Holding in Affiliated Managers Group Com Stk (AMG) Has Cut as Shares Declined

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 87.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 914,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,218 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03B, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.41. About 227,941 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Enters Into Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – FRERER-SCHMIDT WILL BE NEW PUBLISHER OF INSTYLE, WILL ALSO OVERSEE SHAPE; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Colts Host Cameron Meredith On Visit; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 16/04/2018 – Meredith, Magenta: Fortune Italy Will Be Published Monthly in Italian; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $2.74; 22/03/2018 – Meredith Names Klarn DePalma Executive VP Of MNI Targeted Media; 18/03/2018 – Meredith to Cut Up to 300 Jobs; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: Meredith hopes to get $150M in Sports Illustrated sale; 03/04/2018 – Bizrate Insights Names 123 Online Retailers To Its 2017 Bizrate Circle Of Excellence Award

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc Com Stk (AMG) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 13,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 449,857 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.18M, down from 463,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 227,161 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Renault Decides On Fiat Merger Talks – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Meredith Corporation (MDP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Success Between The Tattered Pages – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Small-Cap Dividend Spotlight: Meredith Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meredith Corporation Rolls Out The Red Carpet To Showcase New Programming Powered By Its Predictive Intelligence At 2019 NewFronts – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 3.68M shares to 8.59 million shares, valued at $425.98 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Lc owns 0.5% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 225,381 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.01% stake. Prudential reported 69,603 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Strs Ohio invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Comerica Commercial Bank owns 33,497 shares. Smith Moore Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 11,310 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce owns 915 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Whittier Communications has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company owns 0.18% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 1.78M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Ftb Advsrs owns 221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Commonwealth Usd0.01( Bnf Int) (NYSE:EQC) by 210,251 shares to 5.69 million shares, valued at $186.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Com by 139,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Wix.Com Ltd Com Ils0.01 (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 2,399 shares. 99 were reported by Parkside Fincl Commercial Bank. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 2,455 shares. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 19 shares. Jennison Associate Lc owns 424,116 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 4,045 shares. State Street holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 2.76 million shares. Hartford Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 5,519 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of invested in 0% or 115 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). The Michigan-based Regal Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Metropolitan Life Insur Co holds 0.32% or 215,791 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 2,488 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc owns 3,391 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 9,890 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.