Select Equity Group LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Share Value Declined; As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, Holder J Goldman & Company LP Decreased Its Holding by $21.61 Million

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 231,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494.46B, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $157.95. About 6.73M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 2.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 14,402 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 17.10 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TO SEND ABOUT 40 PEOPLE FOR INSPECTION PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS IT PLANS DISPOSITION OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – GE – SAW STRONG PERFORMANCE IN AVIATION, HEALTHCARE, RENEWABLES, AND TRANSPORTATION IN QTR; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 3.68 million shares to 8.59 million shares, valued at $425.98 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 725,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 34.94 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.