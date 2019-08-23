Select Equity Group LP Has Trimmed Its Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Stake; General Electric Company (GE) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Select Equity Group Lp decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) stake by 7.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Select Equity Group Lp sold 462,616 shares as Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF)’s stock rose 12.72%. The Select Equity Group Lp holds 5.47 million shares with $470.08 billion value, down from 5.93M last quarter. Cincinnati Finl Corp now has $17.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.39. About 196,708 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 33.08% above currents $7.89 stock price. General Electric had 36 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Daiwa Securities given on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by CFRA. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of GE in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, March 15. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Wednesday, March 6. See General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) latest ratings:

Select Equity Group Lp increased Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) stake by 675,915 shares to 2.57M valued at $76.21 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) stake by 97,775 shares and now owns 3.57M shares. Dentsply Sirona Inc was raised too.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity. Shares for $19,965 were bought by Debbink Dirk J on Friday, August 16.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $115’s average target is 5.13% above currents $109.39 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Friday, May 17. M Partners maintained Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) on Friday, May 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md owns 273,801 shares. 15,678 are owned by Riverhead Capital Limited Com. Atlas Browninc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 3,180 shares. Qs Lc has 1,588 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 28,999 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 99,032 shares. Birmingham Mgmt Incorporated Al invested 0.1% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 8,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.06% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 2,282 were accumulated by Johnson Financial Incorporated. City Holding has invested 0.11% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 187,486 shares. Korea accumulated 14,100 shares.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Cincinnati Financial (CINF) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting CINF Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold General Electric Company shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 35,287 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lafayette Invests Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hightower Trust Svcs Lta has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 101,129 shares. Natixis holds 4.40M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Loudon Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19,974 shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Meridian Mgmt Co has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sage Grp invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kempen Cap Management Nv reported 8,376 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 70,441 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Girard Ptnrs has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 41,886 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GE: Uncertainty Remains a Huge Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric And Financial Engineering: One More Time – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Stock Just Popped 6% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.90 billion. The Company’s Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry.

The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 92.20M shares traded or 45.80% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Operating Margin 7.7%; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 13/04/2018 – More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 20/04/2018 – GE says the power market continues to be challenging with orders down 29 percent; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’