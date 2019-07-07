Select Equity Group LP Has Raised Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stake; Whitehorse Finance (WHF) SI Decreased By 13.58%

Select Equity Group Lp increased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 34.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Select Equity Group Lp acquired 1.29M shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 12.25%. The Select Equity Group Lp holds 5.08M shares with $381.80B value, up from 3.78M last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $11.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 663,611 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement

Whitehorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) had a decrease of 13.58% in short interest. WHF’s SI was 33,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.58% from 38,300 shares previously. With 20,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Whitehorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)’s short sellers to cover WHF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 42,217 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has risen 1.51% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution

Among 3 analysts covering WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. WhiteHorse Finance had 10 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 16.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by Burke Kevin Francis, worth $42,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.29 million shares or 77.88% more from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). 311,057 are owned by Asset Inc. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Regions Corporation has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19,800 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.26% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Company owns 101,885 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 87,391 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 1,434 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd accumulated 62,045 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Trexquant Inv L P accumulated 14,957 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Blackrock accumulated 39,552 shares. Citigroup has 4,760 shares.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a busine

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gp accumulated 41,682 shares. Sun Life holds 200 shares. New York-based Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 149,309 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management Limited reported 0.5% stake. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 7,505 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & holds 0.01% or 204 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi has 0.07% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 38,000 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation owns 5,118 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 198,366 shares. Ellington Management Group Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 6,918 were reported by Pension Ser. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 31,107 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ashfield Limited Liability Corp holds 16,371 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity. Tyler Michael R had sold 765 shares worth $49,779 on Monday, February 4.