Select Equity Group LP Has Raised Its Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $1.01 Billion; As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Decreased Holding by $937,248

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 9,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,598 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80M, down from 266,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 3.92 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 4,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 101,061 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.24B, up from 97,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $252.51. About 853,979 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Ntwk Lc holds 0.29% or 16,274 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.23% or 440,460 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 1.44 million shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt invested in 2.36% or 1.15M shares. Scott & Selber Inc invested in 0.24% or 1,800 shares. 2,016 are owned by De Burlo Grp. Violich Cap Management holds 1.39% or 21,941 shares. Nordea Invest Management reported 45,323 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 303 shares. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Tru Services holds 2.04% or 18,542 shares in its portfolio. House Limited Liability Corp holds 3,433 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Eastern Savings Bank reported 5,312 shares. S R Schill Associates reported 1,063 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Patten Gru Inc Inc holds 0.79% or 7,342 shares.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 78,564 shares to 8.69 million shares, valued at $836.96B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 27,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,765 shares, and cut its stake in Mts Sys Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. Coombe Gary A also sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset accumulated 58,672 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 10,901 shares. Of Virginia Va stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sprucegrove Investment Management Limited reported 0.86% stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7.51M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 427 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 16,119 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated owns 27,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 3.36M shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Webster Bank N A accumulated 81,400 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 6.34M were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Notis accumulated 60,995 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.39% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,571 shares to 68,526 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 12,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VTV).