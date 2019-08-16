Select Equity Group LP Has Lowered Its Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Stake; Last Week Marathon Oil (MRO) Coverage

Select Equity Group Lp decreased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) stake by 37.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Select Equity Group Lp sold 622,565 shares as Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM)’s stock rose 17.49%. The Select Equity Group Lp holds 1.02 million shares with $129.49 billion value, down from 1.64M last quarter. Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D now has $9.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $160.38. About 206,821 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Among 9 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $20.11’s average target is 61.27% above currents $12.47 stock price. Marathon Oil had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, February 26. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MRO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MRO in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. See Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20.5000 New Target: $15.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22 New Target: $23 Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $22 New Target: $21 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $22 Maintain

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Oil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Oil unit production costs fell to lowest ever during Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Marathon Oil (MRO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock increased 3.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 7.08 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Marathon Oil Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). The New York-based Sg Americas Secs has invested 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Daiwa holds 0.01% or 34,540 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) reported 0.03% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 1.53M shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.11% or 82,195 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 632,476 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 3.56 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 41,548 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Co holds 511,886 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 96,138 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sei Invs has invested 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Thomas White Intl Ltd reported 0.17% stake.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $10.03 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 10.59 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

Select Equity Group Lp increased National Vision Hldgs Inc stake by 725,516 shares to 3.79M valued at $119.23 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) stake by 675,915 shares and now owns 2.57 million shares. Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bright Horizons Family has $16300 highest and $126 lowest target. $144.50’s average target is -9.90% below currents $160.38 stock price. Bright Horizons Family had 3 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $126 target in Friday, March 1 report.

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:BFAM) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With 6.5% Earnings Growth, Did Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.