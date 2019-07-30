Select Equity Group LP Has Lifted Toro Co (TTC) Position by $6.73 Billion; Market Value Rose; Nbw Capital Increases Position in Meridian Bancorp (EBSB)

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 97,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.57 million shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245.99 billion, up from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.16. About 176,572 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 24.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 06/03/2018 TTC GROUP UNIT SIGNS $55M CONTRACT WITH JGC FOR SOLAR PROJECT; 18/03/2018 – Portland KGW: Exclusive sneak peek: Benicio Del Toro’s killer returns in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Toro European CLO 5; 19/03/2018 – Toro: Terms of Transaction Weren’t Disclosed; 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Guillermo del Toro to Produce Next Films of Issa Lopez, Karla Castaneda; 12/04/2018 – TTC SUGAR TO ISSUE 450B DONG OF BONDS THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Effective Tax Rate 22.4; 19/04/2018 – TORO ENERGY ADVANCES BPD STUDIES FOR WILUNA URANIUM PROJECT; 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 21,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,847 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 80,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $974.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 14,176 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 9.42% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 30/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Exits Sky; 27/03/2018 – Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University Accepting Applications for Inaugural Class to Begin in July; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Hackensack Meridian Hlth, NJ Bnd Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; 30/04/2018 – WALTER H. HALL, JR. Reports 5.735% Stake In Meridian Waste Solutions; 01/05/2018 – News On Meridian Waste Solutions Inc. (MRDN) Now Under ATIS; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy New Zealand Generation Rose 10.6%, With Average Price Received Up 25.3%; 27/04/2018 – Meridian Debuts Career Development, Enhanced Privacy and Compliance Features

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30,544 shares to 47,247 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) by 110,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,082 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold EBSB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 33.29 million shares or 0.66% more from 33.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 0% or 10,971 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research reported 81,389 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 54,287 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 15,275 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 567,005 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bain Pub Equity Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 11,195 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 117,800 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 426,831 shares. 46,464 were reported by First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 20,436 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 8,415 shares.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 395,362 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $158.76B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 90,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,480 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TTC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 54,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Lpl Fincl Lc has 25,021 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei owns 119,038 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Citigroup reported 31,155 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.03% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). 31,083 are held by Ameritas Invest Partners Inc. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 126,071 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Inc owns 45,378 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 313,628 shares. Rk Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 36,300 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Rockland Tru accumulated 4,895 shares.