Select Equity Group LP Has Increased Stake in Garmin LTD (GRMN); Seabridge Investment Advisors Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 573,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.35B, up from 576,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.69. About 960,731 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.21M shares traded or 9.49% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 70,197 shares to 53,347 shares, valued at $8.79B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 914,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,218 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Invests has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 38,270 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 760 shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Plc has invested 0.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Hussman Strategic Advsrs owns 15,000 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.46% or 361,803 shares. 4,406 were reported by Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 730,487 shares. Sg Americas Lc, a New York-based fund reported 16,739 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd holds 0.06% or 89,087 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Limited Liability holds 5,688 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 39,407 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 84,050 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 7,616 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd reported 87,920 shares.

