Select Equity Group LP Has Cut Its Stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by $20.36 Billion; General Mls (GIS) Position Maintained by Provise Management Group Llc

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 43,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 515,790 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.57 billion, down from 559,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $584.12. About 1,986 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,336 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 99,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 298,275 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.04% or 28,210 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James invested in 8,778 shares. Papp L Roy Associates owns 4,128 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 100,000 are held by Cap Ww. Whittier Of Nevada owns 54 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has invested 0.97% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Ww Asset Management reported 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd has invested 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co reported 10,657 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.22% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 884,072 shares. Gideon Cap invested in 1,211 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Axa has 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 9,446 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Millennium Management Llc, New York-based fund reported 107,473 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 21.83% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $63.22M for 84.41 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.12% negative EPS growth.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 4,295 shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $617.71B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 725,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,420 shares to 4,295 shares, valued at $658,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,279 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.