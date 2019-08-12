Select Equity Group LP Cut Baidu (BIDU) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Workday (WDAY) Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $36.10 Million

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 56.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 70,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 53,347 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 billion, down from 123,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $95.96. About 694,258 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 188,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 375,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.43M, up from 187,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $190.34. About 150,698 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.74M shares to 4.85 million shares, valued at $169.58 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 468,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com owns 0.05% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 34,513 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has invested 0.29% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Dubuque Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 358 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York invested 0.29% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Fincl Consulate has invested 0.1% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,381 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 12,591 were reported by National Asset Mgmt. Bluestein R H And Com holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 27,182 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 3,371 shares. 4,935 are owned by Comerica Bank & Trust. Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 55,200 shares. Impact Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1.32% or 18,681 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 4,400 shares.