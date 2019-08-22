Select Equity Group LP Boosted Its Garmin LTD (GRMN) Position; 6 Analysts Bullish Rapid7, Inc. (RPD)

Select Equity Group Lp increased Garmin Ltd (GRMN) stake by 99.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Select Equity Group Lp acquired 573,528 shares as Garmin Ltd (GRMN)’s stock declined 1.84%. The Select Equity Group Lp holds 1.15 million shares with $99.35B value, up from 576,989 last quarter. Garmin Ltd now has $15.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.45. About 544,041 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING

Among 7 analysts covering Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Rapid7 has $7200 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.29’s average target is 11.70% above currents $54.87 stock price. Rapid7 had 10 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26. See Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $61.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura 70.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co. 63.0000

15/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50 New Target: $60 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48 New Target: $61 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform New Target: $58 Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $52 New Target: $58 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Initiate

11/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Select Equity Group Lp decreased Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) stake by 438,768 shares to 4.75M valued at $192.08B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 70,197 shares and now owns 53,347 shares. Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation invested in 89,087 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 32,086 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research owns 0.1% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 216,789 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 175 shares. Garrison Asset Management has 6,693 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 46,385 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 63,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs Inc has 94,391 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 311,781 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation has 40,884 shares. James Investment holds 0.05% or 8,105 shares in its portfolio. United Automobile Association reported 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Susquehanna Int Gru Llp reported 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 2.28 million were reported by Invesco. Twin Management Inc holds 0.14% or 32,270 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Garmin Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:GRMN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Launches Will Propel Garmin – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin’s (GRMN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Rapid7 Inc: This Cybersecurity Stock Could Be a Big Winner – Profit Confidential” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TTD,TSEM,RPD – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLIR, FFIV, RPD – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rapid7 (RPD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.