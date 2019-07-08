Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

We are contrasting Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) and Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Pollution & Treatment Controls companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Energy Services Inc. 10 0.75 N/A 0.27 43.15 Fuel Tech Inc. 2 0.63 N/A 0.00 500.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Select Energy Services Inc. and Fuel Tech Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Select Energy Services Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fuel Tech Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2% Fuel Tech Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Select Energy Services Inc. are 2.2 and 2. Competitively, Fuel Tech Inc. has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fuel Tech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Select Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Select Energy Services Inc. and Fuel Tech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fuel Tech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Fuel Tech Inc.’s average price target is $2, while its potential upside is 43.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.3% of Select Energy Services Inc. shares and 23.7% of Fuel Tech Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of Select Energy Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Fuel Tech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Energy Services Inc. 5.72% -3.64% 27.6% 10.43% -31.27% 84.34% Fuel Tech Inc. -43.4% -40.94% 22.45% 0.68% 26.05% 26.05%

For the past year Select Energy Services Inc. has stronger performance than Fuel Tech Inc.

Summary

Select Energy Services Inc. beats Fuel Tech Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water solutions to the United States unconventional oil and gas industry. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Accommodations and Rentals, and Wellsite Completion and Construction Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water solutions, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids. The Accommodations and Rentals segment offers workforce accommodations and surface rental equipment supporting drilling, completion, and production operations. The Wellsite Completion and Construction Services segment provides crane and logistics services, wellsite and pipeline construction, and field services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas.

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems. The FUEL CHEM Technology segment improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and acid plume, as well as the formation of sulfur trioxide, ammonium bisulfate, particulate matter (PM2.5), sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI targeted in-furnace injection technology. This segment offers its FUEL CHEM program for plants operating in the electric utility, industrial, pulp and paper, waste-to-energy, university, and district heating markets, as well as to the owners of boilers, furnaces, and other combustion units. Fuel Tech, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois.