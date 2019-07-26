Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) Reaches $9.61 After 4.00% Down Move; Chubb Limited (CB) Shorts Raised By 10.59%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) had an increase of 10.59% in short interest. CB’s SI was 7.14M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.59% from 6.46M shares previously. With 1.84 million avg volume, 4 days are for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s short sellers to cover CB’s short positions. The SI to Chubb Limited’s float is 1.57%. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $151.59. About 645,138 shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 6.38% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Chubb’s ‘AA’ IFS Ratings; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – CHUBB HOLDERS APPROVE 25TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIV BOOST BOARD D; 13/03/2018 – Grab: Partnership with Chubb Part of Launch of Grab Financial Fintech Platform; 30/05/2018 – Chubb Signs Agreement with CyberCube For Use of its Analytic Software; 22/03/2018 – Philly Metro: NFL Draft rumors: Giants – Bradley Chubb after JPP trade?; 30/05/2018 – Chubb Launches New Personal Cyber Protection Coverage; 13/03/2018 – New Insurance Solutions From Chubb Help Small Life Sciences Businesses Protect Their Firms From Property and Liability Exposures; 24/04/2018 – CHUBB LTD – QTRLY P&C NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $6.5 BLN, UP 5.8%; 30/03/2018 – Westchester Names Jason Neu Senior Vice President, Professional Risk; 05/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Chubb INA Holdings Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes

The stock of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 117,365 shares traded. Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has declined 31.27% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.70% the S&P500. Some Historical WTTR News: 04/04/2018 – Select Energy Services at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 17/04/2018 – Select Energy Services Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Select Energy Services Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTTR); 14/05/2018 – Select Energy Services: Swyka Replaces Gary Gillette; 10/05/2018 – Select Energy Services 1Q Rev $376.4M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 12/03/2018 – SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC WTTR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds Whiting Petroleum; 14/05/2018 – SELECT ENERGY SERVICES – APPOINTED NICHOLAS SWYKA AS SVP & CFO, SUCCEEDING GARY GILLETTEThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.02 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $9.23 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WTTR worth $40.76 million less.

Analysts await Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WTTR’s profit will be $18.03M for 14.13 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Select Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water solutions to the United States unconventional gas and oil industry. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Water Solutions, Accommodations and Rentals, and Wellsite Completion and Construction Services. It has a 26.99 P/E ratio. The Water Solutions segment provides water solutions, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $69.41 billion. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. It has a 18.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada.

