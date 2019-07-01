Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) Reaches $12.06 After 3.00% Up Move; FUCHS PETROLUB SE UNSPONSORED AMERICAN D (FUPBY) Shorts Raised By 8.33%

FUCHS PETROLUB SE UNSPONSORED AMERICAN D (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) had an increase of 8.33% in short interest. FUPBY’s SI was 10,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.33% from 9,600 shares previously. With 49,200 avg volume, 0 days are for FUCHS PETROLUB SE UNSPONSORED AMERICAN D (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)’s short sellers to cover FUPBY’s short positions. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 5,644 shares traded. Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 167,822 shares traded. Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has declined 31.27% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.70% the S&P500. Some Historical WTTR News: 14/05/2018 – SELECT ENERGY SAYS SWYKA SUCCEEDS GARY GILLETTE AS CFO; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 04/04/2018 – Select Energy Services at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 15/05/2018 – Wynnefield Capital Adds Select Energy Services Inc.: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Select Energy Services 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 20/04/2018 – DJ Select Energy Services Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTTR); 10/05/2018 – SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS CLASS A-DILUTED $ 0.15; 07/03/2018 – SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC – QTRLY CLASS A-2-BASIC & DILUTED SHR LOSS $0.18The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.28 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $12.42 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WTTR worth $38.34 million more.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. The Company’s automotive lubricants product group includes engine oils, gear oils, shock absorber oils, motorcycle lubricants, lubricants for agricultural machinery, and service fluids; industrial lubricants and specialties product group primarily comprises metal-working fluids, corrosion preventatives, hydraulic and gear oils, greases, and other specialties; and other products group consists of toll blending, chemical process management, and trade activities. It has a 17.67 P/E ratio. The firm also offers compressor oils, slide way oils, turbine and machine oils, cylinder and transformer oils, tacky oils, heat transfer oils, general lubricating oils, refrigerator oils, and textile oils; and cutting and grinding lubricants, forming lubricants, cleaners, quenching fluids, and minimal quantity lubrication products.

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water solutions to the United States unconventional gas and oil industry. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Water Solutions, Accommodations and Rentals, and Wellsite Completion and Construction Services. It has a 33.88 P/E ratio. The Water Solutions segment provides water solutions, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Analysts await Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WTTR’s profit will be $18.01 million for 17.74 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Select Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.