Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) Analysts See $0.17 EPS; Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Shorts Increased By 6.16%

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) had an increase of 6.16% in short interest. NCBS’s SI was 212,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.16% from 199,800 shares previously. With 16,400 avg volume, 13 days are for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s short sellers to cover NCBS’s short positions. The SI to Nicolet Bankshares Inc’s float is 2.6%. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $63.56. About 18,926 shares traded. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) has risen 9.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NCBS News: 16/03/2018 Capgemini Names Patrick Nicolet as Chief Technology Officer

Analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 29.17% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. WTTR’s profit would be $17.94M giving it 15.66 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Select Energy Services, Inc.’s analysts see 13.33% EPS growth. It closed at $10.65 lastly. It is down 31.27% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.70% the S&P500. Some Historical WTTR News: 14/05/2018 – SELECT ENERGY SAYS SWYKA SUCCEEDS GARY GILLETTE AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – SELECT ENERGY SERVICES – APPOINTED NICHOLAS SWYKA AS SVP & CFO, SUCCEEDING GARY GILLETTE; 04/04/2018 – Select Energy Services at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/05/2018 – Wynnefield Capital Adds Select Energy Services Inc.: 13F; 07/03/2018 – SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC – QTRLY CLASS A-BASIC & DILUTED SHR LOSS $0.18; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds Whiting Petroleum; 07/03/2018 – Select Energy Services 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 01/05/2018 – Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.15 per Share; 14/05/2018 – Select Energy Services: Swyka Replaces Gary Gillette

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water solutions to the United States unconventional gas and oil industry. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Water Solutions, Accommodations and Rentals, and Wellsite Completion and Construction Services. It has a 29.92 P/E ratio. The Water Solutions segment provides water solutions, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

