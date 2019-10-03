Select Bancorp New (SLCT) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $382,481 as Stock Price Declined; Granahan Investment Management Has Increased Its Materion (MTRN) Holding by $11.61 Million as Valuation Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Materion Corporation (MTRN) by 869.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 173,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The hedge fund held 193,238 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.10 million, up from 19,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Materion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 19,250 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.95 TO $2.10; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Materion Introduces New Oilfield Coupling that Eliminates Common Causes of Failure in Wells Operating on Artificial Lift; 17/04/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Materion Corporation Conference Call Scheduled; 16/05/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 5.65% STAKE IN MATERION CORPORATION; 29/03/2018 – Materion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (SLCT) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 34,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 56,477 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $646,000, down from 91,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Select Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 3,362 shares traded. Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) has declined 11.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCT News: 19/04/2018 DJ Select Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCT); 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q Book Value Per Share $9.82; 10/05/2018 – SELECT BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp Total Assets, Deposits, and Total Gross Loans as of March 31 Were $1.2 B; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c

Analysts await Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SLCT’s profit will be $3.85 million for 14.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Select Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A by 2,200 shares to 23,073 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

