Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Since Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp Inc. 11 4.00 N/A 0.89 12.72 Synovus Financial Corp. 36 3.61 N/A 3.31 11.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Select Bancorp Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp. Synovus Financial Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Select Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Select Bancorp Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.2% Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.6% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.36 beta indicates that Select Bancorp Inc. is 64.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Synovus Financial Corp. has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Select Bancorp Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Synovus Financial Corp. is $41.2, which is potential 8.19% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares and 83.3% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares. Select Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Competitively, Synovus Financial Corp. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Bancorp Inc. 0.35% -1.65% -5.1% -7.42% -11.12% -8.32% Synovus Financial Corp. 2.5% 8.84% 5.53% 5.59% -23.23% 19.32%

For the past year Select Bancorp Inc. has -8.32% weaker performance while Synovus Financial Corp. has 19.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Synovus Financial Corp. beats Select Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.