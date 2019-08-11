Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB)

Since Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp Inc. 12 4.03 N/A 0.89 12.72 Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 21 2.22 N/A 1.88 10.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Select Bancorp Inc. and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Select Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.2% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Select Bancorp Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.31 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares and 4.7% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation shares. 2% are Select Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.5% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Bancorp Inc. 0.35% -1.65% -5.1% -7.42% -11.12% -8.32% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 1.07% 7.16% -2.21% -7.51% -1.91% 1.08%

For the past year Select Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation beats Select Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.