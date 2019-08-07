Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp Inc. 12 4.08 N/A 0.89 12.72 First Community Bankshares Inc. 34 4.31 N/A 2.29 14.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Select Bancorp Inc. and First Community Bankshares Inc. First Community Bankshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Select Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than First Community Bankshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Select Bancorp Inc. and First Community Bankshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.2% First Community Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Select Bancorp Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.36. First Community Bankshares Inc.’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.66 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares and 42.6% of First Community Bankshares Inc. shares. Select Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of First Community Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Bancorp Inc. 0.35% -1.65% -5.1% -7.42% -11.12% -8.32% First Community Bankshares Inc. -0.57% -0.9% -2.48% -4.14% 1.29% 5.05%

For the past year Select Bancorp Inc. has -8.32% weaker performance while First Community Bankshares Inc. has 5.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors First Community Bankshares Inc. beats Select Bancorp Inc.