Select Bancorp, Inc. (SLCT) At $10.90 Forms Bottom; SHARING ECONOMY INTL (SEII) Shorts Increased By 560%

SHARING ECONOMY INTL (OTCMKTS:SEII) had an increase of 560% in short interest. SEII’s SI was 3,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 560% from 500 shares previously. With 5,600 avg volume, 1 days are for SHARING ECONOMY INTL (OTCMKTS:SEII)’s short sellers to cover SEII’s short positions. It closed at $0.314 lastly. It is down 92.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.95% the S&P500. Some Historical SEII News: 24/05/2018 – SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL INC – PER TERMS ECRENT SHALL GRANT SEIL AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO UTILIZE CERTAIN SOFTWARE AND TRADEMARKS; 14/03/2018 – SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL INC – UNIT ENTERED INTO MOU WITH ICON PROPERTIES, REGARDING A POTENTIAL DEAL OF QLIQ DAMANSARA HOTEL; 24/05/2018 – SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL – LICENSE TO ALSO MAINTAIN WEBSITE PLATFORM IN TAIWAN, THAILAND, INDIA, OTHER COUNTRIES UNTIL JUNE 30, 2019 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL – UNIT ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO A LICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 8, 2018 WITH ECRENT CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED; 14/03/2018 Sharing Economy International Enters into MOU with Icon Property Limited Regarding Potential Acquisition of Qliq Damansara Hote

Select Bancorp, Inc. (SLCT) formed multiple bottom with $10.03 target or 8.00% below today’s $10.90 share price. Select Bancorp, Inc. (SLCT) has $209.96 million valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 43,156 shares traded or 29.75% up from the average. Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) has declined 11.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCT News: 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q Book Value Per Share $9.82; 19/04/2018 DJ Select Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCT); 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp Total Assets, Deposits, and Total Gross Loans as of March 31 Were $1.2 B; 10/05/2018 – SELECT BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.13

Analysts await Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SLCT’s profit will be $3.85 million for 13.63 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Select Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells textile dyeing and finishing machines in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $3.08 million. It designs, makes, and distributes various dyeing and finishing machinery, which are used in dyeing yarns, such as pure cotton, cotton-polyester, terylene, polyester wool, poly-acrylic fiber, nylon, cotton ramie, and wool yarn. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include airflow dyeing machines, after-treatment drying and compacting machines, and garment washing machines.