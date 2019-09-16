Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Comparing side by side

Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp Inc. 11 4.00 N/A 0.89 12.72 Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.47 N/A 0.72 11.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Select Bancorp Inc. and Severn Bancorp Inc. Severn Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Select Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Select Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Severn Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.2% Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Select Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.36 and it happens to be 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Severn Bancorp Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.3% of Severn Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Select Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.16% of Severn Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Bancorp Inc. 0.35% -1.65% -5.1% -7.42% -11.12% -8.32% Severn Bancorp Inc. -1.17% -2.91% -9.36% 2.31% -2.09% 5.51%

For the past year Select Bancorp Inc. has -8.32% weaker performance while Severn Bancorp Inc. has 5.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Select Bancorp Inc. beats Severn Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.