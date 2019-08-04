Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Contrasting side by side

Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp Inc. 12 4.09 N/A 0.89 12.72 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 42 3.56 N/A 3.45 13.13

Table 1 highlights Select Bancorp Inc. and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Select Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.2% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Select Bancorp Inc.’s 0.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares and 26.2% of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 2% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Bancorp Inc. 0.35% -1.65% -5.1% -7.42% -11.12% -8.32% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. -0.22% 2.32% 4.61% 26.7% 0.02% 12.72%

For the past year Select Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. beats Select Bancorp Inc.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, including residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letter of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, and overdrafts and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company provides its services through a network of 23 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.