Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Select Bancorp Inc. has 48% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Select Bancorp Inc. has 2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Select Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.90% 1.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Select Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp Inc. N/A 11 12.72 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Select Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Select Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.60 2.71

The rivals have a potential upside of 17.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Select Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Bancorp Inc. 0.35% -1.65% -5.1% -7.42% -11.12% -8.32% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Select Bancorp Inc. has -8.32% weaker performance while Select Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have 16.99% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

Select Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Select Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Select Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Select Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Select Bancorp Inc.