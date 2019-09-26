Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Select Bancorp Inc. has 48% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Select Bancorp Inc. has 2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Select Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Select Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|7.90%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Select Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Select Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|11
|12.72
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
Select Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Select Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Select Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.40
|1.60
|2.71
The rivals have a potential upside of 17.73%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Select Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Select Bancorp Inc.
|0.35%
|-1.65%
|-5.1%
|-7.42%
|-11.12%
|-8.32%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year Select Bancorp Inc. has -8.32% weaker performance while Select Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have 16.99% stronger performance.
Volatility & Risk
Select Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Select Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Select Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors Select Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Select Bancorp Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.