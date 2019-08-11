Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Comparison side by side

Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp Inc. 12 4.03 N/A 0.89 12.72 First Community Bankshares Inc. 34 4.44 N/A 2.29 14.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Select Bancorp Inc. and First Community Bankshares Inc. First Community Bankshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Select Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than First Community Bankshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.2% First Community Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Select Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.36 and it happens to be 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Community Bankshares Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares and 42.6% of First Community Bankshares Inc. shares. 2% are Select Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.8% of First Community Bankshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Bancorp Inc. 0.35% -1.65% -5.1% -7.42% -11.12% -8.32% First Community Bankshares Inc. -0.57% -0.9% -2.48% -4.14% 1.29% 5.05%

For the past year Select Bancorp Inc. has -8.32% weaker performance while First Community Bankshares Inc. has 5.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors First Community Bankshares Inc. beats Select Bancorp Inc.