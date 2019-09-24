Select Bancorp, Inc. (SLCT) Analysts See $0.20 EPS; Visteon (VC) Shorts Up By 0.89%

Analysts expect Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) to report $0.20 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 25.93% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. SLCT’s profit would be $3.85M giving it 14.35 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Select Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 7,286 shares traded. Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) has declined 11.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCT News: 19/04/2018 DJ Select Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCT); 10/05/2018 – SELECT BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp Total Assets, Deposits, and Total Gross Loans as of March 31 Were $1.2 B; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q Book Value Per Share $9.82

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) had an increase of 0.89% in short interest. VC’s SI was 4.28 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.89% from 4.24M shares previously. With 683,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)’s short sellers to cover VC’s short positions. The SI to Visteon Corporation’s float is 15.23%. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 8,531 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in central and eastern North Carolina. The company has market cap of $221.13 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. It has a 13.7 P/E ratio. The firm also provides 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold Visteon Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 8,400 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 16,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Hsbc Holdings Plc has 15,068 shares. Berkley W R Corporation has 1.62% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 133,415 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc reported 3,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 44,899 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 0.04% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 2.59 million shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Piedmont Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 3,517 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Limited Co holds 43,470 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 366,364 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and makes electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The firm provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It has a 25.82 P/E ratio. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays , such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver.