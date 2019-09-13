Seizert Capital Partners Upped Biogen Com (BIIB) Holding by $5.30 Million as Valuation Rose; Advisor Partners Has Raised Home Depot (HD) Stake by $302,634

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 22,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 187,311 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.81 million, up from 164,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $236.57. About 407,631 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 1,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 38,638 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, up from 37,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $233.16. About 601,891 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Mngmt holds 1.69% or 54,510 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 94,000 shares. First Fin Bancorporation, Alabama-based fund reported 4,398 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn Lp has 11,452 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Arbor Invest Llc invested in 2,137 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Franklin Res reported 485,836 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Miles Capital has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,180 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Com holds 1.89% or 288,491 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Gp owns 2.33M shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.84% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4.50M shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Co holds 1.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 499,300 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 24,192 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Financial Architects reported 0.13% stake. Hightower Tru Lta reported 10,584 shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $820.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,783 shares to 17,494 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,250 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporati (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Sales Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acadia Pharma, Broadcom, CBOE, Etsy, Gap, GE, Home Depot, Loweâ€™s, Oracle, Slack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BIIB, CAT, MKTX – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tesla Vs. Biogen: Which Offers Better Risk/Reward? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen and Eisai bail on Alzheimer’s candidate elenbecestat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.