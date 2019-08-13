Seizert Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) as Valuation Rose; Main Street Research Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $894,740

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 64,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 172,261 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.04 million, down from 237,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $146.69. About 434,869 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS GOVERNMENT HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR PARENT GROUP; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – MAUS WERE 2.20 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Academic in data leak says Facebook knew of work; 28/03/2018 – lmmuDyne Signs Exclusive License Agreement for Clinically-Backed Solar Purpura Product; 20/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Zuckerberg is expected to address Facebook employees about the Cambridge Analytica scandal at 1pm ET on Fri; 25/04/2018 – Facebook, Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS WILL LEARN FROM THIS TO SECURE FACEBOOK FURTHER; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Facebook; 22/03/2018 – LIVE now on @CNBC: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg joins @JBoorstin now for an exclusive interview. Watch on CNBC TV and; 23/05/2018 – VATTENFALL- AGREEMENTS FOR INTEGRATING OUTPUT OF THREE NEW NORWEGIAN WIND PROJECTS INTO ELECTRIC GRID THAT PROVIDES POWER TO FACEBOOK’S NORDIC DATA CENTRES

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27,092 shares to 59,911 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 7,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Mngmt Comm holds 1.45% or 17,601 shares in its portfolio. 3,200 are owned by Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Company Ltd. George Kaiser Family Foundation invested in 0.46% or 7,946 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 545,802 shares. Moreover, Regent Management Llc has 2.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massachusetts-based Grimes has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fred Alger invested in 2.14% or 3.23M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 1.25% stake. Barrett Asset Ltd Co owns 180,998 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt New York has 99,491 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp stated it has 79,733 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 8,144 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 236,349 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Health Services beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UHS Q2 top line up 7%; earnings up 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 36,552 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 6,823 shares. Rampart Management Co Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.18% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 15,852 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 375,182 shares. Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A stated it has 1,432 shares. Argi Invest Services Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,242 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Seizert Prtn Lc stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Dnb Asset As holds 12,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Prudential Public Limited has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Geode Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Hollencrest Capital holds 2,336 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Int Group Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).