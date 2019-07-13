Seizert Capital Partners Trimmed Its Deluxe Com (DLX) Stake; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lifted By $1.31 Million Its Take (TTWO) Position

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased Deluxe Corp Com (DLX) stake by 17.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 81,781 shares as Deluxe Corp Com (DLX)’s stock declined 18.56%. The Seizert Capital Partners Llc holds 386,852 shares with $16.91 million value, down from 468,633 last quarter. Deluxe Corp Com now has $1.79B valuation. The stock increased 2.90% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 228,428 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Take (TTWO) stake by 25.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 13,895 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 16.65%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 67,542 shares with $6.37M value, up from 53,647 last quarter. Take now has $13.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.46. About 830,407 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.4 per share. DLX’s profit will be $69.82 million for 6.42 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Deluxe’s (NYSE:DLX) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Deluxe Corporation to Present at Salesforce’s Customer & Partner Perspectives Event – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Deluxe Corporation Makes Employees Shareholders – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 63,895 shares to 164,547 valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 10,442 shares and now owns 469,464 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 55,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delphi Mngmt Ma invested in 5,221 shares. State Street holds 1.51M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 56,856 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 103,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 12,543 shares. Epoch Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 219,605 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citadel Ltd invested in 288,591 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 19,087 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 374,507 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). James Research has 0.16% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Invesco Limited has invested 0.13% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 671,260 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). North Star Mgmt Corp reported 250 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% or 7,432 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Group Inc has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Strategic Global Advisors Lc has 0.36% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cibc Ww invested in 3,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 6.43% or 100,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 4,968 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). First United Bankshares invested in 8,001 shares or 0.47% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mgmt, California-based fund reported 2,810 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 15 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 12. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, DISH, ORLY – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:TTWO) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stake by 7,695 shares to 119,448 valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) stake by 30,381 shares and now owns 6,959 shares. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was reduced too.