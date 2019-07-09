Seizert Capital Partners Trimmed Icf Intl Com (ICFI) Position by $840,712; Market Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Increased Its Stake by $1.40 Million

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 10,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,606 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43M, up from 157,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.18. About 2.20 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc Com (ICFI) by 39.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 11,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,088 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 28,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. It closed at $77.73 lastly. It is down 14.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,086 shares to 320,687 shares, valued at $60.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div Tr (BOE) by 99,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company stated it has 188,525 shares. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Ca reported 101,417 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Tru accumulated 394,227 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp holds 235,530 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Bessemer Group has invested 0.06% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Ftb Advsrs reported 297 shares stake. Macquarie Gru reported 20,966 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin stated it has 113,927 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 3,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei owns 111,964 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd holds 0% or 33,644 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 85,006 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Analysts await ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 16.25% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.8 per share. ICFI’s profit will be $17.52 million for 20.90 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by ICF International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,624 shares to 12,457 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 226,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,605 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt has 64,269 shares. Calamos Llc accumulated 1.47M shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 1.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 31.71M were reported by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 464,749 shares. Overbrook Management Corp, New York-based fund reported 67,600 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership has 0.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Buckingham Mngmt holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 47,580 shares. Coastline Trust Com owns 48,433 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability holds 7,456 shares. 8,092 were reported by Hollencrest Capital Mgmt. Montag And Caldwell Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 2,750 shares. Tompkins Finance reported 49,617 shares. Bryn Mawr Company has 288,892 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio.