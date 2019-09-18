Seizert Capital Partners Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) Cut by $6.15 Million as Market Value Declined; Private Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $3.21 Million; Valuation Rose

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 136,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 353,532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.26 million, down from 490,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 790,243 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 13,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 46,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.42M, up from 33,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $229.58. About 1.58M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,097 shares to 188,169 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc Com by 74,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Investment holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 5,100 shares. Guggenheim Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 542,464 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited reported 1.15M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Glenmede Company Na holds 233,374 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 39,787 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 3.26 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Axa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 49,455 shares. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 2.39% or 115,784 shares. 17,661 are owned by Gam Ag. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.37% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 5.15 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 59,099 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 20,548 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 47,004 shares. Penn Capital Management Incorporated reported 15,491 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 10.35 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

