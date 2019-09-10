Seizert Capital Partners Stake in Capital One Finl Com (COF) Raised by $2.72 Million as Valuation Declined; Century Alum Co (CENX) Holder Elm Ridge Management Has Increased Holding

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.15% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 1.07 million shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. NEGOTIATING WITH CHINA, “l DON’T KNOW THAT ANYTHING’S GOING TO COME OF THAT”; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN 2020; 09/04/2018 – Century Aluminum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED $175 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says Facility’s Other Two Potlines Were Unaffected; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum; 09/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $16; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – $175 MLN CREDIT FACILITY TO HAVE A 5-YR TERM THROUGH MAY 16, 2023

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 33,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 252,823 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65M, up from 219,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $91.83. About 2.06M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11,861 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $67.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C (NYSE:OEC) by 24,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,408 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp Com (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.12M are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Mackay Shields Ltd Company stated it has 100,394 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 21,624 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP stated it has 200,905 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 95,307 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 882 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 26,196 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Co has 10,117 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Inc stated it has 319,442 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management Lc owns 400,522 shares. 42,869 were reported by Second Curve Capital Lc. Lifeplan Gp holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.11% or 35.39M shares.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 73,370 shares to 227,274 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 164,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,119 shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 39,570 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0% or 7,760 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 114 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.11% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability invested in 14,267 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 99,174 shares stake. Mirae Asset Invests Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Arizona State Retirement System reported 76,110 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 83,200 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 52,635 shares. 132,058 were accumulated by Snow Lp. Cambridge Research Advsrs stated it has 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Hanson Mcclain reported 50 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 396,470 shares.