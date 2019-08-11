Seizert Capital Partners Raised Walmart Com (WMT) Holding by $2.69 Million; Edge Wealth Management Has Increased United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $2.66 Million

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 27,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 341,028 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.26M, up from 313,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.99 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart is restricting opioid prescriptions to under a seven-day supply, in an effort to curb the opioid epidemic; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Key investors of India’s Flipkart agree to sell stake to Walmart – Economic Times; 24/05/2018 – Walmart Joins Silicon Valley in Courting Moms Returning to Work; 03/05/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart inches closer to adding Flipkart in its kitty; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln; 09/05/2018 – Walmart renews bet on India with $16bn Flipkart deal; 02/04/2018 – ONLINE PHARMACY START-UP PILLPACK IS IN TALKS TO BE ACQUIRED BY WALMART FOR UNDER $1 BILLION – CNBC, CITING; 24/04/2018 – DOORDASH ADDS WALMART GROCERY DELIVERY SERVICE IN ATLANTA; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 392.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 20,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 26,069 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22,894 shares to 879,363 shares, valued at $47.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 321,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,269 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 457,586 are held by Hexavest. Waddell And Reed Financial accumulated 2.59M shares or 0.62% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 170,055 shares. 44,656 are owned by Charter Trust. Signature Est & Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 232,777 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 50,744 shares or 1.74% of the stock. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 69.21 million shares. Finemark Commercial Bank And stated it has 98,184 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 1.21% stake. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc owns 4,827 shares. Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Asset Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 2,990 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.4% or 456,170 shares. South Texas Money Ltd holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 276,545 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.75% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7,000 shares to 39 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB).