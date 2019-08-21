Seizert Capital Partners Raised Its Position in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $3.77 Million as Stock Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Grand Jean Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 27,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 342,880 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.93 million, up from 315,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 926.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 102,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 113,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.42M, up from 11,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Ci A (NYSE:V) by 22,138 shares to 101,382 shares, valued at $15.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,907 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va holds 3.72% or 104,716 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd owns 24.26 million shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 97,564 shares. Mathes holds 37,173 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP invested in 11.13 million shares. Sterling Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 33,492 shares. Permanens Limited Partnership reported 56 shares stake. Discovery Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ct invested in 3.55% or 289,448 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability has 10,056 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.48M shares. 3,850 are owned by Schaller Inv Grp. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company owns 286,547 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clough Cap Ptnrs LP holds 2.96% or 287,000 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 11.96 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 113,903 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Qs Ltd Com holds 192,350 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Alley Co Ltd Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,075 shares. Delaware-based Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Headinvest Ltd has invested 0.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Freestone Hldg Lc holds 30,644 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Reaves W H & Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,650 shares. New York-based Carret Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 670,058 shares stake. Cwh Capital Mgmt has 1.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lafayette Invs Incorporated reported 3.81% stake. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Nj invested in 0.38% or 83,633 shares. Eos LP has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). L S stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dana Advsrs reported 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

