Seizert Capital Partners Raised Helen Of Troy LTD Com (HELE) Position By $957,320; Sykes Enterprises, (SYKE) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sykes Enterprises has $3600 highest and $31 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 7.89% above currents $31.05 stock price. Sykes Enterprises had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust downgraded Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) on Friday, April 12 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Sidoti. See Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) latest ratings:

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The Company’s customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. It has a 24.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ services and products.

