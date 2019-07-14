Seizert Capital Partners Position in Johnson Outdoors Cl A (JOUT) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; As Ferro (FOE) Share Value Declined, Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.72 Million

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc Cl A (JOUT) by 44.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 4,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,286 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 9,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $747.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $74.39. About 12,411 shares traded. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has risen 9.00% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors; 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 262,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 705,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, down from 967,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 452,482 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances; 26/04/2018 – FERRO REFINANCES AND EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 17/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS -GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN RESPECT OF SUKINDA AND CHINGUDIPAL CHROMITE MINES FOR 987.7 MLN RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Ferro Alloys Corp may head towards liquidation – Business Standard; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ferro’s New Term Loans And Revolver Ba3; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – OVERDUE INCOME TAX RELATES TO NOVASERVIS SPOL. S.R.O. TRANSACTION FROM 2012; 01/05/2018 – FERRO 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 554,800 shares to 618,300 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forterra Inc by 134,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.44 per share. FOE’s profit will be $27.03 million for 11.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Ferro slips ~5% on mixed Q1 earnings – Seeking Alpha" on May 01, 2019

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. $270,640 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) shares were bought by Thomas Peter T.

Analysts await Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 2.11% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.37 per share. JOUT’s profit will be $23.32M for 8.02 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Johnson Outdoors Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.42% EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 33,637 shares to 252,823 shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 2,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div Tr (BOE).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $60,060 activity.

