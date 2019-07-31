Seizert Capital Partners Position in Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) Lowered by $14.94 Million; As Ringcentral (RNG) Shares Rose, Night Owl Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $3.15 Million

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 55.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 276,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,188 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81M, down from 494,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 160,236 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 614,899 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 11,878 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

