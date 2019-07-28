Seizert Capital Partners Maintains Position in Bankunited Com (BKU); Magna Intl (MGA) Valuation Declined While Portland Investment Counsel Has Decreased Position by $4.14 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 520,929 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bankunited Inc Com (BKU) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 36,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 907,944 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.33M, up from 871,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 433,973 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 16.63% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $515.77 million for 7.84 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $68 activity.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Com Ser by 142,698 shares to 619,158 shares, valued at $56.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 7,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,265 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS).