Seizert Capital Partners Maintains Holding in Capital One Finl Com (COF); Ibm Corp. (IBM) Holder Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $405,375

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $141.66. About 3.46M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 33,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 252,823 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65M, up from 219,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $88.43. About 1.15M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR) by 70,267 shares to 9,117 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sp Plus Corp Com (NASDAQ:SP) by 21,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,932 shares, and cut its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley reported 4,381 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 17,223 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Choate Investment Advsr holds 13,463 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Co owns 0.7% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 359,045 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd reported 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrow Corp reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,000 shares. Davis Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 500,000 shares or 3.49% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Commercial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited reported 8,216 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth stated it has 6,071 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Boston reported 1.27 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Florida-based Aviance Prtn Lc has invested 0.18% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 0.13% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 54,929 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd invested in 37,583 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Company owns 11,460 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Incorporated holds 0.58% or 9,877 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 4,041 shares. American Registered Inv Advisor reported 4,821 shares stake. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 6,972 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has 3,182 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.99% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 175 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moon Cap Limited Liability Co holds 2,535 shares. The Massachusetts-based S&Co Incorporated has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 6,000 were reported by Csu Producer Resources. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated accumulated 157,556 shares. London Of Virginia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).