Seizert Capital Partners Lowered Quest Diagnostics Com (DGX) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Valuation Rose, 13D Management Has Lifted Position by $438,152

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 19,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 489,832 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13 million, up from 469,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (DGX) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 74,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 208,663 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, down from 282,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $100.6. About 897,108 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 10,442 shares to 469,464 shares, valued at $50.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 27,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.64 million for 14.62 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. had bought 2.08 million shares worth $49.19M on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.